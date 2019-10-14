Expert: Economic revolution in Armenia begins and ends with its announcement

The economic revolution in Armenia began and ended with its announcement, Suren Parsyan, responsible for economic research at the ARF told reporters.

The economic revolution, according to him, involved the introduction of a new economic model, mechanisms and the implementation of appropriate policies.

“But until today, such new models have not been introduced. You cannot build a new city on the old map,” the economist noted.

The new government, in his estimation, continues to pursue the neoliberal economic policy of the former authorities of Armenia, which implies further enrichment of the rich, so that they, in turn, contain the rest.

“But no country with such an economic model has developed, and Armenia will not be an exception,” he said adding that it is necessary to introduce a real inclusive economic model in Armenia.