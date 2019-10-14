News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Noubar Afeyan: Blockchain technology is weapon against corruption, abuse
Noubar Afeyan: Blockchain technology is weapon against corruption, abuse
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Blockchain technology can be a weapon against corruption and abuse, said the co-founder of the Aurora Forum Noubar Afeyan, talking with reporters before the opening of the International Blockchain Conference, which is being held as part of the forum.

According to him, blockchain technologies can be used in a variety of fields - from agriculture to combating financial abuse. 

Admitting that he is not a specialist in the field of cryptocurrencies, he added that, taking into account the negative experience in some countries, he is cautious about this financial instrument. Afeyan is a supporter of the development and promotion of blockchain technologies in such areas as pharmaceuticals and agriculture. He is confident that blockchain can significantly increase the effectiveness of these areas. 

There are many areas that can be reformed and can achieve rapid development through the use of blockchain, he said adding that technologies can be used in the sphere of social influence.

This is an excellent technology for use by governments, it ensures the reliability of information and transactions, he noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
President of Nooor Association: Armenia may become center for blockchain technology development
Usually the situation is as follows: the US, and in recent years some Asian countries...
 Minister: Armenian Virtual Bridge will bring Armenia closer to objective of becoming regional technology hub
The Minister of High-Technological Industry attended the 4th Business Forum of the Armenian Trade Network, and delivered a report…
 Göran Marby on local internet
Only half of the global population has access to...
 All villages of Armenia plan to be provided with fiber-optic communication lines
As part of the implementation of the Digital Armenia strategy, it is planned to provide fiber-optic communication lines to all villages in Armenia...
 Works begin in Armenia on introduction of 5G technologies
“A tender was also held and the MTS company that won it will ensure 4G + availability for the remaining 12%…
 President receives Presidents of IEEE Computer Society, Synopsys Armenia
The sides discussed the programs implemented in the spheres of information and high technologies in Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos