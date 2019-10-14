Noubar Afeyan: Blockchain technology is weapon against corruption, abuse

Blockchain technology can be a weapon against corruption and abuse, said the co-founder of the Aurora Forum Noubar Afeyan, talking with reporters before the opening of the International Blockchain Conference, which is being held as part of the forum.

According to him, blockchain technologies can be used in a variety of fields - from agriculture to combating financial abuse.

Admitting that he is not a specialist in the field of cryptocurrencies, he added that, taking into account the negative experience in some countries, he is cautious about this financial instrument. Afeyan is a supporter of the development and promotion of blockchain technologies in such areas as pharmaceuticals and agriculture. He is confident that blockchain can significantly increase the effectiveness of these areas.

There are many areas that can be reformed and can achieve rapid development through the use of blockchain, he said adding that technologies can be used in the sphere of social influence.

This is an excellent technology for use by governments, it ensures the reliability of information and transactions, he noted.