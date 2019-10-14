Russia citizen dies at Yerevan hotel

YEREVAN. – A Russian national has died at a hotel in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia. Police press service informed about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Accordingly, on October 12, at 7:05am, a call was received from the ambulance service that a Russian citizen had died at a Yerevan hotel.

The police officers who were dispatched to the scene have found out that this Russian national had died suddenly in this hotel at 6:40am on the same day, and in the presence of his relatives.

No traces of violence were found on the body.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

A report is being prepared on this incident.