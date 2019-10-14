MFA spokesperson: History is not strongest side of Azerbaijani President

Knowledge of history is not the strongest side of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the spokesperson for Armenian MFA told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on Aliyev’s statement on the “glorification of fascism” in the form of the installation of a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh in Yerevan, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman cited several figures.

“At one of the previous briefings, I’ve already said that in the Great Patriotic War, 600 thousand fought against Nazism, 300 thousand died. The Armenian people gave 150 heroes, 80 generals, six marshals. These figures indicate the contribution of the Armenian people to the common struggle. And this is what we are proud of. But we also fought for existence, against the Turks, and respect our heroes,” she said.

The spokeswoman noted that Armenia opposes neo-Nazism and xenophobia, as it knows from personal experience what the consequences of these phenomena are.

“As regards to the rebukes of Ilham Aliyev for revising history, history is not his strongest side at all,” Anna Naghdalyan continued. "In response, I want to urge to reconsider the attitude towards the heroization of the criminal Ramil Safarov and the promotion of such crimes."