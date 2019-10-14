News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
MFA spokesperson: History is not strongest side of Azerbaijani President
MFA spokesperson: History is not strongest side of Azerbaijani President
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Knowledge of history is not the strongest side of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the spokesperson for Armenian MFA told reporters on Monday.

Commenting on Aliyev’s statement on the “glorification of fascism” in the form of the installation of a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh in Yerevan, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman cited several figures.

“At one of the previous briefings, I’ve already said that in the Great Patriotic War, 600 thousand fought against Nazism, 300 thousand died. The Armenian people gave 150 heroes, 80 generals, six marshals. These figures indicate the contribution of the Armenian people to the common struggle. And this is what we are proud of. But we also fought for existence, against the Turks, and respect our heroes,” she said.

The spokeswoman noted that Armenia opposes neo-Nazism and xenophobia, as it knows from personal experience what the consequences of these phenomena are.

“As regards to the rebukes of Ilham Aliyev for revising history, history is not his strongest side at all,” Anna Naghdalyan continued. "In response, I want to urge to reconsider the attitude towards the heroization of the criminal Ramil Safarov and the promotion of such crimes."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO chief: No military solution to Karabakh conflict
NATO is concerned about that they have not been able to find a political solution…
 Armenian MFA: Aliyev publicly confirmed that Azerbaijan wants to get Karabakh without population
“If anyone does not know, this is the Armenian settlement of Maraga…
 Armenian MFA: Azerbaijan should not complain on destruction of historical monuments
“The Artsakh authorities are making great efforts to preserve historical monuments…
 OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to travel to Yerevan
Mediators from Yerevan will go to Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Armenian PM, Azerbaijani president talk about Karabakh
“They touched upon the present situation over Karabakh conflict...
 Eleni Theocharous: Time has come for UN, EU, friendly nations to recognize Karabakh
As per the former MEP, this is neither naive thinking nor a politically incorrect approach…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos