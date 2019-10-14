MFA: Armenia urges partners not to contribute to arms race

Armenia urges all partners to abandon steps that directly or indirectly contribute to the arms race and increase tension in the region, Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Monday.
Her remarks came in response to comment on France’s supply of arms to Azerbaijan.
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that the French President Emmanuel Macron, at a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community promised not to do this.
Touching upon the decisions of a number of French courts that canceled the twinning and cooperation agreements between the cities of France and Artsakh, Anna Naghdalyan noted that the position of the Armenian side is that human rights and their implementation are not conditional on the status of the territory of residence.
“We are voicing this position at all sites. Including this concerns the right to free communication with the world,” she said.