News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Dollar falls in Armenia
Dollar falls in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.44/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.29 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 525.85 (up by AMD 0.49), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 598.27 (up by AMD 2.21), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.42 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 269.6, AMD 22,657.47 and AMD 13,602.3, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MPs intend to ban water withdrawal from Lake Sevan in case of negative balance
The current law prohibits the withdrawal of water from the lake of over 170 million cubic meters…
 Minister: Armenia among 10 most favorable countries in terms of legal regulations for foreign investment
From among the 70 countries…
 Analyst: Armenian citizens feel no growth in economic activity
Such an approach would not be able to contribute to drastic revolutionary changes…
 Expert: Economic revolution in Armenia begins and ends with its announcement
“But until today, such new models have not been introduced…
Armenia Deputy Economy Minister receives Chilean counterpart
Varos Simonyan provided information about the...
 Armenia official, World Bank representative outline future steps in specific domains
Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan received the WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos