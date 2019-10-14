Sanitek launches process of petitioning to International Court of Arbitration, against Armenia

YEREVAN. – Sanitek company, which until recently was carrying out waste management in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has begun the process of petitioning to the International Court of Arbitration.
Sanitek has informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that as a first step in this process, company shareholder Nicholas El Tawil, also acting on behalf of the other shareholders, on Monday has notified the Government of Armenia and the Yerevan Municipality of the existence of an investment dispute.
The Yerevan city hall had completely broken the contracts with Sanitek.