Italy to adopt decree that blocks supply of arms to Turkey
Italy to adopt decree that blocks supply of arms to Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Italy in the coming hours will adopt a decree that blocks the supply of arms to Turkey in connection with the military operation of Ankara, carried out in northern Syria, said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on the sidelines of the meeting of the EU Council at the level of EU FMs in Luxembourg.

As Rai News24 quoted the FM, in the next few hours, a decree will be prepared in Italy, which he will sign as foreign minister to block arms exports to Turkey, TASS reported.

According to him, the decree relates to future contracts and obligations.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an operation against terrorist organizations in northeast Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the offensive aims to remove the Kurdish-led forces from the border area to create a "safe zone" so that millions of Syrian refugees can be returned.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
