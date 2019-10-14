News
Armenian minister participates in Artificial Intelligence in Sports conference in UAE
Armenian minister participates in Artificial Intelligence in Sports conference in UAE
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

Armenian Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan participates Monday in the Artificial Intelligence in Sport conference on October 14-15 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The DAIS is a world-class event that brings together governments and sports industry leaders on artificial intelligence technologies, the ministry’s press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Hundreds of high-ranking officials, heads of companies and associations, business executives, heads of sports federations and associations, major artificial intelligence technology investors, and representatives of the sports industry are participating in this global event.

Within the event, Minister Hakob Arshakyan will have a number of bilateral meetings with senior representatives of participating countries, heads of organizations and potential investors interested in projects and programs being implemented and developed in Armenia. A meeting is also planned with UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence Omar al-Olama.

Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum will also open a thematic exhibition within this conference. Since 2005, DSC has been researching and implementing the most efficient and effective technology solutions in the sports and health sectors. The use of artificial intelligence is the next logical step of DSC activities to bring about new developments and advancements in these areas through innovative solutions.
This text available in   Հայերեն
