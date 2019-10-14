MPs intend to ban water withdrawal from Lake Sevan in case of negative balance

MPs in Armenia intend completely ban the water intake from Lake Sevan if there is a negative balance in the lake, said the head of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Nature Conservation on Monday.
According to him, the current law prohibits the withdrawal of water from the lake of over 170 million cubic meters, adding that these legislative amendments provide for a complete ban on water withdrawal from Lake Sevan if there is a negative balance in the lake. The MP recalled that Sevan is of strategic importance for Armenia, as it is considered a natural reservoir with drinking water. After some discussion, the bill received a positive opinion of the parliamentary committee and will be included in parliament's agenda.