News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
MPs intend to ban water withdrawal from Lake Sevan in case of negative balance
MPs intend to ban water withdrawal from Lake Sevan in case of negative balance
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

MPs in Armenia intend completely ban the water intake from Lake Sevan if there is a negative balance in the lake, said the head of the Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Territorial Administration, Local Self-Government, Agriculture and Nature Conservation on Monday.

According to him, the current law prohibits the withdrawal of water from the lake of over 170 million cubic meters, adding that these legislative amendments provide for a complete ban on water withdrawal from Lake Sevan if there is a negative balance in the lake. The MP recalled that Sevan is of strategic importance for Armenia, as it is considered a natural reservoir with drinking water. After some discussion, the bill received a positive opinion of the parliamentary committee and will be included in parliament's agenda.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar falls in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
 Minister: Armenia among 10 most favorable countries in terms of legal regulations for foreign investment
From among the 70 countries…
 Analyst: Armenian citizens feel no growth in economic activity
Such an approach would not be able to contribute to drastic revolutionary changes…
 Expert: Economic revolution in Armenia begins and ends with its announcement
“But until today, such new models have not been introduced…
Armenia Deputy Economy Minister receives Chilean counterpart
Varos Simonyan provided information about the...
 Armenia official, World Bank representative outline future steps in specific domains
Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan received the WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos