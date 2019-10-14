Armenian MFA: Aliyev publicly confirmed that Azerbaijan wants to get Karabakh without population

A statement by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev clearly demonstrates true intentions, said Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan.

Aliyev at a meeting with refugees promised to build cities after the liberation of Karabakh and among the "successful" examples he indicated the restoration of the village of Shikharh.

“If anyone does not know, this is the Armenian settlement of Maraga. The President of Azerbaijan mentions the once prosperous Armenian village with a population of 5,000 Armenians. The population was destroyed by the armed forces of Azerbaijan, while the village is under occupation. Now he declares that the village is rebuilt and populated. And this statement is made in the context of the Azerbaijani approach and is presented as the best solution. This vividly demonstrates that Azerbaijan wants to get Artsakh without its indigenous population. The encouragement of such a “decision” as what happened with the village of Maraga shows true intentions - to prepare our own people not for peace, but for violence,” she said.

She noted that the priority of the Armenian side remains to ensure the physical safety of residents of Artsakh.

“Armenia and the Armenian people will not allow the repetition of the barbarism and genocide perpetrated by Azerbaijanis in Karabakh,” she aded.

Commenting on Aliyev’s stubborn reluctance to call the people of Artsakh a nation, but exclusively as a population, the MFA spokeswoman, without delving into the wording issues, noted that the fact was as follows - the decision on self-determination was made by an overwhelming majority.

Anna Naghdalyan noted that in response to the proposal of the Armenian PM that the settlement option should be acceptable for the people of Artsakh, Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the opposite side is a statement representing the massacre of the civilian population of Maraga as a mechanism for the prosperity of Azerbaijani refugees.

