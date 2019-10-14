Stoltenberg: Turkey is important for NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated his position on Turkey’s military operation in northeastern Syria, saying that the military alliance should not lose unity in the fight against the Islamic State, Reuters.
Meanwhile, the EU countries are threatening Turkey with sanctions.
In response to the questions by French and Italian delegates at the 65th session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Stoltenberg said they do not have to jeopardize the gains made against the common enemy.
He added that Turkey is important for NATO.