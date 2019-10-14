Hrayr Tovmasyan on “his” real estate: According to media publications, I am one of the richest people in region

The other day, the media disseminated information regarding the property of the Chair of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan. Edition of 168.am turned to Tovmasyan and received a comment.
According to him, familiarization with the information appeared in the media in the first place suggests that everyone judges by himself.
“Out of habit, everything was done inaccurately - figures, years, facts that have been consistently multiplying in the materials concerning me,” he said adding that before taking up a public position, he owned one mansion and three apartments as well as his home. After taking office, he sold a house and two apartments, having bought one apartment in return.
“Please note - all this real estate belonged to me before I became an official. It can be considered stupid to claim that property was bought in 2006–2009 in the names of relatives,” Tovmasyan said, adding that his income was known to everyone before taking up a public post, and decreased after taking it. As for gifts to daughters from a relative - a car and a garage, Tovmasyan claims that the relative lived with them for 4-5 years before leaving for the US and before leaving decided to make such a gift.
“By the way, this information is declared and is not a secret. As for the apartment next to my apartment, yes, this is my sister-in-law’s apartment, they have not lived in Armenia since the 80s. The apartment was bought at my suggestion, and this is not their only property in Armenia,” he said adding: “I have many relatives who have acquired more than a dozen real estate in the country and abroad, before and after my assumption of a public position. I think I can only rejoice, because if all the listed property really belongs to me, I am one of the richest people in the region.”