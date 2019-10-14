Trump: Big sanctions on Turkey coming!

U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Turkey would face “big sanctions” but added that the U.S. is not going into another war.
“Brian Kilmeade over at @foxandfriends got it all wrong. We are not going into another war between people who have been fighting with each other for 200 years. Europe had a chance to get their ISIS prisoners, but didn’t want the cost. “Let the USA pay,” they said.,” he tweeted.
“...Kurds may be releasing some to get us involved. Easily recaptured by Turkey or European Nations from where many came, but they should move quickly. Big sanctions on Turkey coming! Do people really think we should go to war with NATO Member Turkey? Never ending wars will end!
The same people who got us into the Middle East mess are the people who most want to stay there!”