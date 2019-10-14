Economist: Government assurances alone are not enough to attract investment in Armenia

Attracting investments for Armenia is a very important factor, but investors cannot be attracted to the country with the assurances and promises alone, Suren Parsyan, responsible for economic research at the ARF, told reporters on Monday.

According to him, appropriate conditions should be created for investors.

“I am talking about tax policy, about tax legislation. Tax legislation is constantly changing, and this is a negative impulse for the investor. An investor who decided to make an investment is based solely on current legislation, and here it is constantly changing. This is a negative factor for an investor,” the analyst said adding that in order to attract investments, the country should have an appropriate base of necessary specialists who can meet the requirements of investors.

“An investor who comes to Armenia must have qualified employees, and the state plays a very important role in this. Does our state train such personnel and are they able to satisfy the needs of the market? Today, of course not,” the economist noted. At the same time, according to Parsyan, there is no institutional economic investment policy in Armenia, which complicates the process of attracting new investors and, accordingly, finance.