News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Economist: Government assurances alone are not enough to attract investment in Armenia
Economist: Government assurances alone are not enough to attract investment in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Attracting investments for Armenia is a very important factor, but investors cannot be attracted to the country with the assurances and promises alone, Suren Parsyan, responsible for economic research at the ARF, told reporters on Monday.

According to him, appropriate conditions should be created for investors.

“I am talking about tax policy, about tax legislation. Tax legislation is constantly changing, and this is a negative impulse for the investor. An investor who decided to make an investment is based solely on current legislation, and here it is constantly changing. This is a negative factor for an investor,” the analyst said adding that in order to attract investments, the country should have an appropriate base of necessary specialists who can meet the requirements of investors.

“An investor who comes to Armenia must have qualified employees, and the state plays a very important role in this. Does our state train such personnel and are they able to satisfy the needs of the market? Today, of course not,” the economist noted. At the same time, according to Parsyan, there is no institutional economic investment policy in Armenia, which complicates the process of attracting new investors and, accordingly, finance.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Analyst: Simultaneous drop in market prices does not help attract new investors
“If prices are low on the market, then new economic entities simply cannot appear on it…
 Official: Lack of investment in Armenia is due to its small isolated market
“This is not an inspirational factor, but for all other indicators, we are quite attractive…
 Armenian PM visits Eduardo Eurnekian's Tierras de Armenia farm (PHOTOS)
The Argentinean-Armenian businessman noted that he is ready to continue investing and implement new projects...
 Armenia PM: One of our primary tasks is to ensure conditions that will enhance competitiveness of our industry
When assisting the industry and the investors, we need to be convinced that we truly are pursuing a policy of strengthening, reinforcing their institutional capacity…
 Businessman to open new factory, create new jobs in Armenian village
The businessman will establish and launch a...
 Armenia minister: There are many solar panels on roofs of homes in villages
According to him, the government has been...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos