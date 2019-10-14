News
Iranian lawmakers slam Turkey’s aggression in Syria
Iranian lawmakers slam Turkey’s aggression in Syria
Region:Turkey, Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Iranian parliamentarians slammed Turkey’s aggression in Syria’s north in a statement published during the parliament’s session.

They categorically rebuked the killing of defenseless civilians in the indiscriminate bombardment of northern Syria, Mehr agency reported.

In a world where the so-called advocates of brotherhood, justice and supporting the oppressed people have kept silent toward the heinous transgress on Human Rights of the Kurdish people by the Turkish authorities will remain in the history, the statement reads.

In the same session, lawmaker Hossein-Ali Haji Daligani urged the international bodies to interfere with Turkey’s operation in Syria to stop the killing of civilian Kurds.

“International bodies must step forward and stop the killing of the defenseless Kurdish people,” he said.
