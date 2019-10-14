News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.44
EUR
525.85
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
US lawmaker: Now would be good time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide
US lawmaker: Now would be good time for US to recognize Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Now would be a good time for the US to recognize the Armenian Genocide, US lawmaker Ted Lieu said in a tweet.

“Now would be a good time for the United States to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

For too long, presidents like Donald Trump were too afraid to acknowledge this historical truth out of respect for Turkey. Turkey no longer deserves our respect or our assistance,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched an operation against terrorist organizations in northeast Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the offensive aims to remove the Kurdish-led forces from the border area to create a "safe zone" so that millions of Syrian refugees can be returned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Cher on Armenian Genocide amid aggravation of Syrian situation: Turk soldiers are still blood thirsty
“Sorry 2 keep harping about Kurds, but i’ve heard about blood thirsty Turks...
 Glendale Community college to commemorate April 24th without losing revenue
“Two years ago, I was honored to have been asked by GCC Board members to help offset the cost of closing on April 24th…
 Tzinker: Memorial to victims of Armenian Genocide may be unveiled in Israel
“The money is being collected now to create the monument in Armenia…
Kardashian sisters leave note in guestbook of Armenian Genocide Museum
Director of the Armenian-Genocide Museum Institute Harutyun Marutyan presented the Kardashian sisters with a book…
Kim Kardashian visits Armenian Genocide memorial (PHOTOS)
Kim Kardashian West has arrived in Armenia to attend the WCIT 2019 conference…
 Kim Kardashian says she spoke about Armenian Genocide at White House too
The renowned American Armenian celebrity stated that she always campaigns for Armenian Genocide recognition in the US…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos