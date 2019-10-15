News
François Rochebloine: No progress in Karabakh settlement
François Rochebloine: No progress in Karabakh settlement
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


STEPANAKERT. – There is no progress in the settlement of Karabakh conflict, former deputy of the French National Assembly, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Rochebloine told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“I note that Armenia and Artsakh want to see a peaceful settlement, but, unfortunately, there is no progress on the matter,” he said during a trip to Artsakh.

“Unfortunately, this results in an increase in tensions, and the number of injured and casualties is increasing. But, I want to stress that the country continues to develop. The people of Artsakh demand only one thing - freedom and the desire to live in safety,”  he said.

 

 
