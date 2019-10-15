François Rochebloine: No progress in Karabakh settlement

STEPANAKERT. – There is no progress in the settlement of Karabakh conflict, former deputy of the French National Assembly, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Rochebloine told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“I note that Armenia and Artsakh want to see a peaceful settlement, but, unfortunately, there is no progress on the matter,” he said during a trip to Artsakh.
“Unfortunately, this results in an increase in tensions, and the number of injured and casualties is increasing. But, I want to stress that the country continues to develop. The people of Artsakh demand only one thing - freedom and the desire to live in safety,” he said.