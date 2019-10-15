News
Tuesday
October 15
Northern Cyprus leader slams Turkey's op in Syria, infuriates Erdogan
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Leader of Northern Cyprus Mustafa Akinci condemned Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria, Cumhurıyet reported.

“Even if we call it 'Peace Spring', it is blood that is spilling and not water,” he wrote on Facebook.

He also called for a dialogue and diplomacy, a move which was slammed by Turkey.

Turkey’s President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded angrily noting that Turkey is the only country to recognize Cyprus as an independent state. He added that Akinci totally overstepped his bounds and promised to respond in due time.

 
