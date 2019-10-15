Newspaper: Istanbul Convention to soon be debated on again in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The processes surrounding the matter of whether Armenia shall ratify the Istanbul Convention are entering a new phase, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.
“Although the authorities have stated that the matter will not be debated on at this session of the NA [National Assembly], there has been no halt in the process in this direction in recent months.
“According to the newspaper’s source, the Istanbul Convention could be put to a debate at the parliament in January-February 2020; first at the committees, then, in a speedy manner, also at the NA plenary session,” Past wrote.