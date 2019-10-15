Chechen President says Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia promises to come to Chechen

Chechen President, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. According to Kadyrov, the date of his visit is being agreed, TASS reported.
According to him, the Prince has promised to come.
The head of Chechen was included in the Russian delegation led by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on an official visit to the kingdom. The President of Russia flew to Saudi Arabia on October 14. Putin’s visit to this country was the second, the first one took place in 2007.