Armenian FM raises issue of ensuring balance of commitments during meeting with Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US), Stéphane Visconti (France), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.
During the meeting, the sides touched upon the discussions between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York in September this year and the developments recorded after that meeting, MFA’s press service reported. The creation of a favorable environment for peace was highlighted and in this context, the reduction of the last tensions in the border.
The Armenian Foreign Minister and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group touched upon the positions of the parties in the peace process, and in this context Minister Mnatsakanyan highlighted the necessity of ensuring the balance of commitments in the peace process.
The sides exchanged views on further steps to be taken in the co-chair format.
Within the regional visit, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will meet with the authorities of Artsakh and Azerbaijan.