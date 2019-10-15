Airbus delegation to arrive in Armenia at President Sarkissian’s invitation

At the invitation of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, Airbus delegation, including Lionel Champeaud, the company's vice president and Regional Manager Vsevolod Kazakov will visit Armenia, Armenian President’s press service reported.
President Sarkissian first meeting with the company's leadership was held in Paris in June at the International Aviation Exhibition in Le Bourgeois. Armen Sarkissian visited the company pavilion and met with management. It was here that an agreement was reached to continue discussions on the possibilities of visiting Armenia and cooperation.
Airbus is one of the leading companies in the world aerospace industry, and as part of their visit to Armenia, senior Airbus officials will discuss opportunities to support our country's industry. The company is interested in realizing educational programs with Armenia, establishing cooperation with Armenian institutes. In particular, Airbus has expressed its readiness to implement educational and training programs with the participation of the leading French Aerospace University, the National High School of Aviation and Space.