Tuesday
October 15
UN: Turkey may be held accountable for executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey may be held accountable for the executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians. The videos with the execution were posted on social media over the weekend, UN Human Rights Representative Rupert Colville said.

According to him, he received records of the killings, which, apparently, were committed by militants of "Ahrara al-Sharqiya" near Manbij, Reutrs reported

“Turkey could be deemed responsible as a state for violations by their affiliated groups as long as Turkey exercises effective control of these groups or the operations in the course of which those violations occurred,” Colville told a news briefing. 

“We urge Turkish authorities immediately to launch an impartial, transparent and independent investigation and to apprehend those responsible, some of whom should be easily identifiable from the video footage they themselves shared on social media,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All
Kurdish community of Armenia submits letter to US embassy
But before handing it, the editor of the Kurdish “Zagros” official newspaper read the content of this letter…
 Kurdish community of Armenia staging protest outside US embassy
Against the ongoing Turkish military operations in northeastern Syria…
 EU nations plan sanctions against Turkey
The EU states have prepared sanctions against Turkish officials and companies...
 Italy to adopt decree that blocks supply of arms to Turkey
“In the next few hours, a decree will be prepared in Italy...
 EU foreign ministers urge Turkey to cease operation in Syria
The Council again urges Turkey to cease unilateral military operations in northeastern Syria and withdraw its troops...
 Armenian MFA: Issue of sending troops to Syria is not considered
If compatriots express a desire to leave the district…
