UN: Turkey may be held accountable for executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians

Turkey may be held accountable for the executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians. The videos with the execution were posted on social media over the weekend, UN Human Rights Representative Rupert Colville said.
According to him, he received records of the killings, which, apparently, were committed by militants of "Ahrara al-Sharqiya" near Manbij, Reutrs reported.
“Turkey could be deemed responsible as a state for violations by their affiliated groups as long as Turkey exercises effective control of these groups or the operations in the course of which those violations occurred,” Colville told a news briefing.
“We urge Turkish authorities immediately to launch an impartial, transparent and independent investigation and to apprehend those responsible, some of whom should be easily identifiable from the video footage they themselves shared on social media,” he said.