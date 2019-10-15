Armenia, Russia justice ministers discuss matters of mutual interest

On the margins of his visit to Strasbourg, France, Armenian Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan on Monday met with Russian Minister of Justice Aleksandr Konovalov, and they discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.
Also, the Armenian Minister of Justice invited his Russian counterpart to Armenia, while the Russian Minister of Justice invited Badasyan to the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.
Both invitations were mutually accepted.
Furthermore, the justice ministers of the two countries reached an agreement to intensify contacts.