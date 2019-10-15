ARF Armenia on Turkey attack on Syria: Aliyev, encouraged by Erdoğan, may also start taking myopic steps

YEREVAN. – We should consider the strengthening our state a priority because for us there is no better friend than us. Giro Manoyan, head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party of Armenia, stated this at a press conference on Tuesday.
“The events unrolling in northern Syria have somewhat reduced the likelihood of tension at our borders, as political forces will not wish to see several sources of tension in this region,” he said. “But given [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan’s conduct, [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev, encouraged by Erdoğan, may also start taking short-sighted steps.
“We must always be ready for any development. But it’s not ruled that in a few months, such events will be triggered for some other objectives so that new players appear, which is not in our interests.”