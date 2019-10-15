Armenian company “Hybrid Solutions” presents new project, TV Rights Online, at MIPCOM (PHOTOS)

MIPCOM, the world’s largest entertainment exhibition on Monday started in Cannes, France, where this year Armenian company “Hybrid Solutions” presents its new project: TV Rights Online.

From blockbuster programming to groundbreaking partnerships, every October, the global media and entertainment industry converges in Cannes to turn every moment into an opportunity, transforming four days of exchange and networking, meetings, screenings and conferences, into lasting business.

MIPCOM is the largest TV market in the world; it is the unrivalled cornerstone of business development for the global media and entertainment industry.

With an exhibition zone of over 24,712m² and 2,047 exhibiting companies, MIPCOM is the home to all key media figures from every continent. “HBO”, “Netflix” “Sony” “BBC Studios” “Discovery” “Walt Disney” “ALJAZEERA”, “Amazon” etc.

Hybrid Solutions

“Hybrid Solutions” was founded in 2011; it is one of the largest companies in IP sphere and mobile television in Armenia. The company uses innovative technologies in cooperation with major telecommunication operators, such as “Rostelecom Armenia” and offers an extensive list of various TV Channels.

“Hybrid Solutions” provides the license for broadcasting TV Channels to many well-known hotels in the country, such as “Tsakhkadzor Mariott”, “Golden Palace” “Radisson Blue” and has been in a long-term cooperation with such famous corporations as “BBC’, “CNN”, “CNBC”, “Discovery”, etc.

After many years of collaboration with Rightholders and Beneficiaries, the founders of "Hybrid Solutions" have decided to build an online, digital, worldwide platform for distributing TV Channels’ Rights to Hotels and other Places of Multiple Occupation.

The idea of creating TV Rights Online first came up in 2017.

The best developers of the country have been working for more than two years to build a platform that will significantly facilitate the distribution process of TV Channels in hotels and other places of multiple occupation.

According to the founder of the company, Ara Yaghjyan, the platform has numerous advantages for both Rightholders and Beneficiaries.

It’s a digital bridge that makes purchasing and selling the Rights for Broadcasting TV Channels as simple and transparent as possible.

TV Rights Online

TV Rights Online was created to make the interaction process between Rightholders and Beneficiaries easier.

As a TV channel Rightholder, you don’t need to waste time, money, human or other resources to broadcast your TV Channels in hotels or in other Places of Multiple Occupation.

Registration is totally free for Rightholders while Beneficiaries can try 7-free-trial after registration and test all the features of the platform, then pick a Subscription.

Once Beneficiaries have purchased one of the Subscriptions, they’ll get access to the extensive list of the TV Channels and will be able to purchase the rights in just few clicks.

Advantages of the Platform

• All the calculations are completely transparent. Rightholders need to set their prices for the TV Channels. The Platform has nothing to do with the Payment Policy, even if they decide to give the rights for broadcasting certain TV Channels absolutely for free!

• TV Rights Online is available worldwide, thus registered PMOs and anyone who visits the Site will have access to the full list of TV Channels, therefore TV Channels will get a chance to become more popular and gain viewers around the world.

• Rightholders will get an exclusive opportunity to broadcast their TV Channels all over the world and their regular audience will be able to watch favorite TV Channels from everywhere in the world.

• Rightholders will always have ready statistics and be aware where in the world their TV Channels are popular and improve the GEO Targeting Policy.

Plans for the near future

General Director of Hybrid Solutions Arthur Amirkhanyan mentioned that a big team of professionals specializing in big data analytics in the hotel sector, collected information from international booking platforms and hotel aggregators.

Based on their researches, it turned out that currently there are more than 1.000.000 accommodation facilities in the world, about 500.000 of them are classified hotels with assigned stars and over 250 thousand hotels in the world broadcast certain TV Channels with violations. The majority of those hotels are 2-4-star hotels in Asia and in Latin America.

TV Rights Online is going to involve at least 5% of those hotels in the next 2 years: 12.5 thousand hotels.

TV Rights Online will start the process of cooperation with Georgia, the CIS countries, as well as the UAE.

Our mission is to strike a balance between providing necessary resources, creating sustainable, lasting change and empowering Rightholders and Beneficiaries at every level to build their own online path to each other, organize convenient, transparent and mutually beneficial environment for both parties without violating intellectual property rights!