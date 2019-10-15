Pashinyan to Artsakh President: Public is not aware of all our meetings

There have been a number of meetings and discussions lately that I would like to share with you the results and impressions, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan in the government on Tuesday.

The head of government attached importance to regular meetings and contacts with Bako Sahakyan.

“I consider our meetings and contacts important, of course, but not everyone knows about those meetings. We are in constant touch, discussing various issues. Today's discussion is important for sharing the results and impressions of a number of recent meetings and discussions with you, so I am very happy to see you,” he said.

Bako Sahakyan, in his turn, noted that the meetings are very useful.

“A number of significant events have taken place and I will tell you all about it. During such meetings we sum up the works of the previous period and outline our next tasks,” he said.