Lieutenant General: It is better for me to be judged for 10-15 years than to write such curses on my social networks

It is better for me to be judged for 10-15 years than to write such curses on my social networks, Lieutenant General Vitali Balasanyan told reporters on Tuesday.
He also touched upon Robert Kocharyan's trial, noting: “I’ve already said on January 28 in Yerablur that it is at least ridiculous to accuse Robert Kocharyan of failing the constitutional order."
“Robert Kocharyan was the first president of Artsakh, the second president of Armenia, he was at the beginning of the movement. If there is a crime, I am not against judging a person,” he said. “Nikol Pashinyan and law enforcement agencies arrested Kocharyan for one reason - to destroy everyone, all values.”