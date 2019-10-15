Balasanyan: There was no one to say that Hitler was leading us to destruction, now who will say it, if not me?

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has always escaped responsibility, Lieutenant General Vitali Balasanyan told reporters.

“He has never taken responsibility. He says billions have been taken, blackmailed, and so on. He also kept his newspaper blackmailed. Show me a media outlet, a studio that is self-financing,” he said.

Balasanyan also added that the Armenian authorities are destroying everyone.

"I would like to ask today's authorities: our nation has lived for thousands of years, who is the king, the commander, the general, the teacher, the cultural worker, the president, the minister, to whom we should set an example. Now they read what is written about me, they say this general is not a general,” he said.

He also compared Nikol Pashinyan with Hitler, noting: "I was talking to the elderly in Germany, they said there was no one at that time to say that Hitler was leading us to destruction. Now who can say if not me?”