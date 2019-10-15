Lieutenant General: Serzh Sargsyan said not to oppose Armenia at joint meetings

Some people have the impression that the meeting between Vitali Balasanyan and Serzh Sargsyan was almost a criminal move, Lieutenant General Vitali Balasanyan told reporters on Tuesday.
“We went a joint way, I meet with everyone. When Serzh Sargsyan arrives in Artsakh, he meets his mother. It is possible that we met 1-2 times. When Nikol Pashinyan came to power, and I met with Serzh Sargsyan, he told me: “Do not oppose Armenia, it is necessary to maintain warm relations,” said Balasanyan.
Vitali Balasanyan assured that Serzh Sargsyan or Robert Kocharyan cannot guide him.
“Serzh Sargsyan is now in Artsakh, we had dinner together yesterday. We are not discussing any political issues," he said.