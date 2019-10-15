News
Balasanyan expresses no confidence in Armenia General Prosecutor's Office, Special Security Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Lieutenant General Vitali Balasanyan told reproters he has no confidence in Armenia's General Prosecutor's Office, Special Security Service.

According to Balasanyan, the head of the  Special Security Service. and the prosecutor general committed a criminal offense.

“We listened to the conversation made during the wiretapping of the heads of law enforcement agencies, we heard instructions, and if the prosecutor general did not institute criminal proceedings against Nikol Pashinyan, Artur Vanetsyan, and Sasun Khachatryan, then only in this case should the criminal case be brought up against the prosecutor general. And if he is a criminal for me, then how can I introduce myself to him and give evidence. There is a law, there is an agreement between the General Prosecutor's Office of the two countries (Armenia and Karabakh - ed.). The Armenian Special Investigation Service cannot detain Vitali Balasanyan registered in Karabakh," he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
