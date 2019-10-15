Armenia and Georgia FMs discuss regional security issues

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met Tuesday with his Georgian counterpart, David Zalkaliani, who is in Armenia as part of a delegation led by Georgian Prime Minister George Gaharia.
The parties raised a number of issues of mutual interest. The FMs reaffirmed their mutual readiness to deepen the centuries-old friendship between the two countries in all possible directions, outlining the framework for the steps that need to be taken to do this.
The Armenian and Georgian FMs exchanged views on cooperation and dialogue with the EU in the framework of the Eastern Partnership.
The regional situation and problems were also eleborately discussed during the meeting. The parties highlighted the importance of maintaining regional peace, security and stability.