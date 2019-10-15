Sweden annuls permits to export military equipment to Turkey

Sweden withdraws all valid permits for the export of military equipment to Turkey. The decision was made by the Strategic Products Inspectorate (ISP), TASS reported referring to SVT.
There are two valid permits that have been canceled, said Carl Johan Wieslander, ISP Acting Director General.
He did not explain what kind of permissions were in question, but added that the respective companies were informed.
The volume of Swedish exports of military equipment to Turkey Sweden is not large. Since April 2017, not a single new license for military export to this country has been approved.