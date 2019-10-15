News
Official dinner given in honor of Georgian PM
Official dinner given in honor of Georgian PM
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

An official dinner was given in honor of Georgian PM George Gaharia on behalf of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister’s press service reproted.

At the invitation of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Gaharia arrived in Armenia on an official visit on Tuesday

During the visit, George Gaharia also met with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

The Georgian Prime Minister also visited Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

Gaharia assumed the post of Georgia's prime minister in early September.
