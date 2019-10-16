Erdogan says Turkey not worried over sanctions, will continue operation in Syria

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is not worried about the threat of sanctions and intends to continue the cross-border operation in Syria, AA reported.

His remarks came on Tuesday as he was speaking with reporters on board his plane.

According to Erdogan, Ankara continues to negotiate with Russia and the US. Erdogan does not consider the entry of the Syrian government army into the city of Manbij too negative event.

“They pressure us to halt the operation, announce sanctions,” he said, referring to Western countries.

“Our goal is clear. We are not worried over any sanctions,” Erdogan asserted, adding the YPG/PKK was losing ground as Operation Peace Spring continued with success.

“We are on the seventh day of Operation Peace Spring. It continues with success as planned. We secured Ayn al-Arab on the fourth day and Tal Abyad on the fifth day by purging terrorists. Today, we have reached a 32-kilometer depth. We have control over the M4 highway,” he said.