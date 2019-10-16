News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Erdogan says Turkey not worried over sanctions, will continue operation in Syria
Erdogan says Turkey not worried over sanctions, will continue operation in Syria
Region:Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is not worried about the threat of sanctions and intends to continue the cross-border operation in Syria, AA reported.

His remarks came on Tuesday as he was speaking with reporters on board his plane.

According to Erdogan, Ankara continues to negotiate with Russia and the US. Erdogan does not consider the entry of the Syrian government army into the city of Manbij too negative event.

“They pressure us to halt the operation, announce sanctions,” he said, referring to Western countries. 

“Our goal is clear. We are not worried over any sanctions,” Erdogan asserted, adding the YPG/PKK was losing ground as Operation Peace Spring continued with success. 

“We are on the seventh day of Operation Peace Spring. It continues with success as planned. We secured Ayn al-Arab on the fourth day and Tal Abyad on the fifth day by purging terrorists. Today, we have reached a 32-kilometer depth. We have control over the M4 highway,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Osman Baydemir: If Turkey is not stopped in Syria, Armenian Genocide of 1915 will be repeated
The ex-MP from the opposition and pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey and former mayor of the primarily Kurdish-populated city of Diyarbakır has reacted strongly to Turkey’s invasion of Syria…
 UN: Turkey may be held accountable for executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians
“Turkey could be deemed responsible as a state for violations by their affiliated groups as long as Turkey exercises effective control...
 Kurdish community of Armenia submits letter to US embassy
But before handing it, the editor of the Kurdish “Zagros” official newspaper read the content of this letter…
 Kurdish community of Armenia staging protest outside US embassy
Against the ongoing Turkish military operations in northeastern Syria…
 EU nations plan sanctions against Turkey
The EU states have prepared sanctions against Turkish officials and companies...
 Italy to adopt decree that blocks supply of arms to Turkey
“In the next few hours, a decree will be prepared in Italy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos