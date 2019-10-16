Two citizens detained in Yerevan amid killing police officer

Two citizens have been detained in the case of the murder of the police officer in Yerevan, Armenian police press service reported.
As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten.
On Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park, Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.
Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol. Subsequently, these persons fled the scene. Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained. A criminal case has been launched into this incident.