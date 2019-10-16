News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.57
EUR
524.89
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
524.89
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Artsakh President receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Artsakh President receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them, Artsakh President's press service reported.

Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan were on the discussion agenda. 

President Sahakyan reaffirmed the commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict settlement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian FM raises issue of ensuring balance of commitments during meeting with Minsk Group Co-Chairs
The sides touched upon the discussions between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York…
 Armenian PM receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs (PHOTOS)
The Prime Minister and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs discussed issues related to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict…
 OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to travel to Yerevan
Mediators from Yerevan will go to Nagorno-Karabakh...
 Head of Armenian delegation to PA OSCE on verbal duel with Azerbaijani representatives
“The members of the Azerbaijani delegation always make the same: one-sided, manipulative statement…
Armenian FM and OSCE chair-in-office discuss Karabakh conflict settlement
Welcoming Slovakia’s successful chairmanship of the OSCE, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan confirmed Armenia’s assistance to the priorities…
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs urges parties to Karabakh conflict to minimize talking rhetoric
The co-chairs informed both ministers of their activities after a joint meeting in Washington in June…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos