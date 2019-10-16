Artsakh President receives OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (US), personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them, Artsakh President's press service reported.
Issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement, situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan were on the discussion agenda.
President Sahakyan reaffirmed the commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict settlement.