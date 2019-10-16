Pashinyan: We should overcome our fears about technology

Carrying out such events is very important in terms of regulation and development of human relations and technologies, said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
His remarks came at the opening of the Global Innovation Forum on Wedensday.
Pashinyan noted that when we talk about innovation, first of all, we should keep in mind the innovation of thought, thinking that changes the world.
"Very often, speaking of innovation and technology, people understand specific objects, tools, programs, but in fact, innovation occurs in our thoughts, human thoughts develop. Today, one of the most important pressing issues is related to artificial intelligence, and the same fears arise with the development of artificial intelligence. I consider it important that we in Armenia manage to overcome fears not only regarding technology, but also all other fears. Fear is the most important factor that hinders development, progress, and our desire for victory everywhere. I hope that the Global Innovation Forum in Armenia will help our people and humanity overcome and cope with global fears. This will be the most important result that we should strive for now and in the near future," he said.