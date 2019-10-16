News
Wednesday
October 16
US conducts cyber operation against Iran
US conducts cyber operation against Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The United States conducted a secret cyber operation against Iran late September in response to a series of attacks on Saudi oil facilities, for which Washington blames Tehran, Reuters reported.

A series of cyberattacks was directed against Iran’s spread of propaganda, the agency said adding that the Pentagon declined to comment on cyber attacks.

“As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence, or planning,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Elissa Smith.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
