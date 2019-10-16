US conducts cyber operation against Iran

The United States conducted a secret cyber operation against Iran late September in response to a series of attacks on Saudi oil facilities, for which Washington blames Tehran, Reuters reported.
A series of cyberattacks was directed against Iran’s spread of propaganda, the agency said adding that the Pentagon declined to comment on cyber attacks.
“As a matter of policy and for operational security, we do not discuss cyberspace operations, intelligence, or planning,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Elissa Smith.