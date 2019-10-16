Plant head: Armenian population uses salt of dubious quality

The population of Armenia uses salt of dubious quality, the head of Avan Salt Plant CJSC Areg Ghukasyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, annually about 5,000 tons of industrial salt intended for industrial purposes are imported into Armenia, but the country's industry is able to absorb an order of magnitude less. “According to our data, most of the imported technical salt goes to the needs of the food industry - after treatment with reagents hazardous to human life. This salt is mainly imported from Iran, and due to the fact that it is imported under industrial salt, taxes are not received from the budget from its sale, which gives it a competitive advantage. In 2018, sales of the products of our plant fell by 20 - 30%. We are not afraid of competition, as our production meets the highest international requirements, but this competition should be between producers of food, not industrial salt,” he said.

According to him, not only the economic component is important, but also the fact that such salt is hazardous to health.

“I have been raising this issue for 1.5 years. We appealed to all government departments, including an appeal to the Prime Minister. Government agencies and law enforcement agencies respond that checks are being conducted. It is worrying that no one knows the purpose for which such a large amount of salt is purchased, “ he said adding that one company buys 1000 tons of industrial salt per year.