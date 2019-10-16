News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Amulsar issue discussed at Public Council, working group set up
Amulsar issue discussed at Public Council, working group set up
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

A small council meeting of the Public Council was held on Wednesday, chaired by chair of the Council Vazgen Manukyan.

The first item on the agenda was the formation of a working group on Amulsar. On October 4, the Public Council held a closed working meeting on the issue of the Amulsar mine, inviting all interested parties to make a decision to set up a working group to further study the issue and formulate the position of the Public Council.

During the discussion on the formation of the working group, the importance was noted of a comprehensive study of the Amulsar operation problem and the discovery of concrete facts that will help to approach the issue as reasonably and objectively as possible.

The working group comprised of board members will soon be joined by independent experts and industry experts.

The second item on the agenda of the session concerned the information provided by the members of the PC delegation on the results of the AICESIS General Assembly in Bucharest on October 9-11.

The third item on the agenda was linked to the work done in 15 committees of the Public Council. The chair of the committees presented brief reports on the current activities and reflected on the forthcoming activities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Protest against Amulsar gold mine operation held in Yerevan, note handed
The representatives handed the political note over...
 Tankian on Amulsar issue: I don't like it when people politicize the issue
“I don't like it when people politicize the issue for example of people that have never been interested in the environmental issues…
 Armenian Environmental Front member presents Amulsar issue to European Parliament delegates
The member of the initiative also presented the latest developments in...
 Jermuk residents sue Armenian Ecology Minister
The third party is the Finance Ministry, the Lydian Armenia company and the SNCO of environmental impact assessments…
 Armenia Investigative Committee: New questionings to be conducted under Amulsar mine criminal investigation
“We are investigating a criminal case that has no precedent in its scope and complexity,” the committee deputy chief said…
 Lydian Armenia sues Armenian MP, demands AMD 1,000,000
The deputy had declared that Lydian Armenia’s report is...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos