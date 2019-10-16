Amulsar issue discussed at Public Council, working group set up

A small council meeting of the Public Council was held on Wednesday, chaired by chair of the Council Vazgen Manukyan.

The first item on the agenda was the formation of a working group on Amulsar. On October 4, the Public Council held a closed working meeting on the issue of the Amulsar mine, inviting all interested parties to make a decision to set up a working group to further study the issue and formulate the position of the Public Council.

During the discussion on the formation of the working group, the importance was noted of a comprehensive study of the Amulsar operation problem and the discovery of concrete facts that will help to approach the issue as reasonably and objectively as possible.

The working group comprised of board members will soon be joined by independent experts and industry experts.

The second item on the agenda of the session concerned the information provided by the members of the PC delegation on the results of the AICESIS General Assembly in Bucharest on October 9-11.

The third item on the agenda was linked to the work done in 15 committees of the Public Council. The chair of the committees presented brief reports on the current activities and reflected on the forthcoming activities.