Head of State Revenue Committee: There will be no customs clearance in Yerevan
Head of State Revenue Committee: There will be no customs clearance in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


We are not building customs in Gyumri, but part of a service center for foreign economic activity, the head of the Armenian State Revenue Committee of Armenia David Ananyan told reporters on Wednesday.

According to him, it is planned to create two such centers in Armenia - the north and the south.

“This center should operate on an area of 21 hectares, but now work is ongoing on six hectares. When they work, and this is planned to be carried out within three years, there will be no customs clearance in Yerevan at all, there will be no Ararat customs. Today, 80% of the total customs clearance is concentrated in Yerevan. Imagine that the whole business is unloaded from Yerevan and heading north and south,” he said.

According to him, this center in Gyumri is located closer to the three active customs centers than Yerevan. The purpose of all this is to revitalize Gyumri. This is part of a comprehensive program. In early November of this year, we will have a ready-made customs with the most modern technology, he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
