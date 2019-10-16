SRC: Import of car for business can be formalized according to previous laws after December 1

If an car importer declares a car not as an accompanying cargo, but for a business, then the law has the concept of a preliminary declaration that will allow customs clearance in accordance with applicable law, chair of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia David Ananyan told reporters on Wednesday asked to comment on whether auto importers will have the opportunity after December 1 to carry out customs clearance in accordance with previous standards.
“That is, if a person knows that his cargo will be delivered within the next month, he can, for example, pre-declare it on December 25 and be able to carry out customs clearance until January 25 in accordance with the legislation of December 25,” the official said.