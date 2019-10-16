News
Wednesday
October 16
News
Secretary of Security Council of Armenia receives Kazakh Ambassador
Secretary of Security Council of Armenia receives Kazakh Ambassador
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan received the Kazakh Ambassador Timur Urazaev, Security Council's press service reported.

The parties discussed the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations and the fight against terrorism.

Armen Grigoryan highlighted the importance of holding periodic meetings, as they provide an opportunity to resolve all issues in a working and operational format and plan the stable development of bilateral relations.

Ambassador Urazaev presented the positive dynamics of the development of the Armenian-Kazakh relations and quoted the words of the Kazskh President that the Kazakh position regarding regional conflicts is disinterested and neutral.

The parties discussed the details of the upcoming visit of a delegation led by Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Kalmukhanbet Kasymov to Yerevan in November.
Հայերեն and Русский
