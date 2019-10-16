News
Director: Armenia International Airports to invest $ 20 million in Shirak Airport in Gyumri
Director: Armenia International Airports to invest $ 20 million in Shirak Airport in Gyumri
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia International Airports company plans to invest $ 20 million in the Gyumri city Shirak airport, said Marcelo Wende, General Manager of Armenia International Airports.

According to him, investments have already begun. 

“And in April, when the Ryanair airline starts its flights, we will already have a new ready-made arrival terminal. And there we will have the opportunity to take even more flights,” he said adding that the Armenian leadership is also interested in the development of Shirak International Airport, which is extremely important for them.
Հայերեն and Русский
