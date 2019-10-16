News
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' meeting may be held in December in Bratislava
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs' meeting may be held in December in Bratislava
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The meeting presented our approaches and vision on the humanitarian issues that were discussed at the last meeting in Vienna between the Armenian  PM and the Azerbaijani President, Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov told reporters after a meeting with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan.

According to Igor Popov, at the meeting they talked about the results of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in New York, Artsakhpress reported.

“At the meeting, we presented our approaches and vision on the humanitarian issues that were discussed at the last meeting in Vienna between the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan. They touched upon the exchange of visits of journalists, as well as issues of detainees. In this regard, there are several ideas, work is ongoing. Recently, our trio visited Geneva, where they met with the head of the ICRC, Peter Maurer, and he also discussed this topic. As for the negotiation process, if the foreign ministers of the two countries agree, we assume that the meeting can be held in December as part of the forum in Bratislava. If you wish, we are ready to organize this meeting," he said.

Asked how he would comment on a statement by President Aliyev in Sochi that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, Popov noted that the Russian FM had already assessed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
