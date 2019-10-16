News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Ryanair airline to fly from Armenia to Rome and Milan in January, to Berlin in summer
Ryanair airline to fly from Armenia to Rome and Milan in January, to Berlin in summer
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Ryanair Airlines is one of the largest in Europe in passenger transportation, the commercial director of the airline, David O'Brien said on Wednesday in Armenia at the presentation of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair.

He noted that in Spain they carry about 46 million passengers a year.

In the next four years, the number of our customers will increase and reach the 200 million. In any case, this is important information. Today, Armenia is becoming the 40th country in the Ryanair network, he said adding that they are in Armenia today to announce three new destinations from Yerevan: Flights to Rome and Milan will start in January, and Berlin will be next summer. In addition, the first flight to Europe, to Memmingen, is likely to start from Gyumri, starting in the summer of 2020.

He expressed hope that the transportation of over 130 thousand passengers from Armenia will allow opening new jobs, adding that their airline, in comparison with more expensive airlines, can allow these 130 thousand passengers to save about EUR 20 million.

David O'Brien also noted that their airline could unite Armenia with 86 European cities, unlike their closest competitors.

The Armenian Civil Aviation Committee head Tatevik Revazyan, in her turn, expressed confidence that thanks to this, the prices for air tickets to Europe will significantly decrease.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 PM: Ryanair entry into our market will increase tourist flow to Armenia
Ryanair has officially announced that it will enter the Armenian air transport market…
 SRC: Import of car for business can be formalized according to previous laws after December 1
“That is, if a person knows that his cargo will be delivered within the next month…
Airbus representatives in Armenia to get acquainted with opportunities of cooperation
The sides also touched upon the possible cooperation in the sphere of high technology. ..
 Head of State Revenue Committee: There will be no customs clearance in Yerevan
“This center should operate on an area of 21 hectares…
 Ryanair to not operate flights from Armenia to Russia
“On average, ticket prices go up to EUR 35 euros...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos