Airbus representatives in Armenia to get acquainted with opportunities of cooperation

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received the Airbus delegation, including Lionel Champeaud, the company's vice president and Regional Manager Vsevolod Kazakov, Armenian President's press service reported.
"I'm glad you accepted my invitation and you're here. My task is to open doors for our country, to be useful and to support my experience and capabilities," he said expressing confidence that Airbus representatives will have effective meetings on aviation cooperation.
Airbus representatives expressed their wish to get acquainted with the prospects of cooperation and market opportunities during the meetings in Armenia.
During the meeting the sides also touched upon the possible cooperation in the sphere of high technology. President Sarkissian presented the potential of Armenia in this field, informing the guests also about the Presidential program of ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) aimed at development of science and technology.