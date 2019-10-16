News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Airbus representatives in Armenia to get acquainted with opportunities of cooperation
Airbus representatives in Armenia to get acquainted with opportunities of cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received the Airbus delegation, including Lionel Champeaud, the company's vice president and Regional Manager Vsevolod Kazakov, Armenian President's press service reported.

"I'm glad you accepted my invitation and you're here. My task is to open doors for our country, to be useful and to support my experience and capabilities," he said expressing confidence that Airbus representatives will have effective meetings on aviation cooperation.

Airbus representatives expressed their wish to get acquainted with the prospects of cooperation and market opportunities during the meetings in Armenia.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon the possible cooperation in the sphere of high technology. President Sarkissian presented the potential of Armenia in this field, informing the guests also about the Presidential program of ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) aimed at development of science and technology.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 PM: Ryanair entry into our market will increase tourist flow to Armenia
Ryanair has officially announced that it will enter the Armenian air transport market…
 SRC: Import of car for business can be formalized according to previous laws after December 1
“That is, if a person knows that his cargo will be delivered within the next month…
Head of State Revenue Committee: There will be no customs clearance in Yerevan
“This center should operate on an area of 21 hectares…
 Ryanair to not operate flights from Armenia to Russia
“On average, ticket prices go up to EUR 35 euros...
 Plant head: Armenian population uses salt of dubious quality
“According to our data, most of the imported technical salt goes to the needs of the food industry...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos