Attacked Yerevan police officers awarded, one posthumously

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, on Wednesday signed an order.

Accordingly, fallen senior police officer Tigran Arakelyan (posthumously), and wounded police junior sergeant A. H.—who were attacked early in the morning in capital city Yerevan—have been awarded with the Medal for Strengthening the Law and Order, in recognition of their courage shown while performing their official duties.

As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten. On Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park.

These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.

Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol. Subsequently, these persons fled the scene.

But police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

The two brothers who attacked the aforesaid police officers have confessed to their crime.

According to them, they had robbed a beauty parlor, but these officers of the law had seen this, and therefore the brothers had decided to flee.