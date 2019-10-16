News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.76
EUR
526.2
RUB
7.42
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Attacked Yerevan police officers awarded, one posthumously
Attacked Yerevan police officers awarded, one posthumously
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Prosecutor General of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, on Wednesday signed an order.

Accordingly, fallen senior police officer Tigran Arakelyan (posthumously), and wounded police junior sergeant A. H.—who were attacked early in the morning in capital city Yerevan—have been awarded with the Medal  for Strengthening the Law and Order, in recognition of their courage shown while performing their official duties.

As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten. On Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park.

These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.

Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.  Subsequently, these persons fled the scene.

But police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

The two brothers who attacked the aforesaid police officers have confessed to their crime.

According to them, they had robbed a beauty parlor, but these officers of the law had seen this, and therefore the brothers had decided to flee.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia schoolchildren discharged from hospital
They had been hospitalized for food poisoning…
 Brothers attacking police officer confess
The brothers who attacked police officers on Liberty Avenue have confessed…
 Investigative Committee chair sends letter of condolences on death of policeman
No one who violates the life and health of officials dedicated to protecting the interests of the state and citizens shall remain unpunished...
 Father of one of Armenian deputy health ministers involved in laundering case
The source only hinted at the Hayastan All Armenian Fund
 Acting police chief visits policeman injured last night
Doctors assess the condition of the injured as satisfactory...
 IC: Police officer attackers are brothers
The identities of the attackers have been revealed and they have been arrested…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos